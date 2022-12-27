SC Lottery
Investigators determine cause of N. Charleston house fire; family, pets displaced

Charleston County dispatch was called around 2:15 p.m. about a smoke alarm activated on...
Charleston County dispatch was called around 2:15 p.m. about a smoke alarm activated on Stratton Drive.(North Charleston Fire Department)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department says the Monday afternoon house fire that displaced a family along with other animals was caused by an unattended candle.

Charleston County dispatch was called around 2:15 p.m. about a smoke alarm activated on Stratton Drive.

The first firefighters on the scene reported heavy smoke from the house. Crews began attacking the fire and contained it to the first floor.

At this point, multiple animals were rescued from the house and received first aid.

Multiple animals were rescued from the house and received first aid.
Multiple animals were rescued from the house and received first aid. (North Charleston Fire Department)

Three cats, however, did not survive the fire, according to the department.

One resident was treated for minor injuries.

In total, two adults, two children and 14 animals were displaced. Those 14 animals include two turtles, three dogs, six lizards and three cats.

North Charleston Firefighters say an investigation determined that an unattended candle was the cause of the fire.

The department offered a few safety tips:

  • Use candle holders that are sturdy and won’t tip over easily.
  • Put candle holders on a sturdy, uncluttered surface.
  • Blow out all candles when you leave the room or go to bed.
  • Avoid the use of candles in the bedroom and other areas where people may fall asleep.
  • Keep candles at least 1 foot away from anything that can burn.
  • Light candles carefully. Keep your hair and any loose clothing away from the flame.
  • Don’t burn a candle all the way down — put it out before it gets too close to the holder or container.
  • Never use a candle if oxygen is used in the home.

Dorchester County EMS and Sheriff’s Office also responded to the fire.

