Police: Man arrested after trespassing at Starbucks, threatening officer over $8

Bob Drayton, 46, is facing charges of trespassing after notice and threatening the life of a...
Bob Drayton, 46, is facing charges of trespassing after notice and threatening the life of a public employee, according to an incident report from the Charleston Police Department.(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing charges after he was allegedly harassing customers and staff at a downtown coffee shop.

Bob Drayton, 46, is facing charges of trespassing after notice and threatening the life of a public employee, according to an incident report from the Charleston Police Department.

The report states Drayton was first placed on a criminal trespass warning by Charleston Police from Starbucks on King Street in July 2019.

Police were notified that Drayton was in the store harassing customers and staff on Dec. 24. When police caught up with Drayton to arrest him, the incident report states Drayton threatened the officer by saying “if you touch my money, that’ll be the end of your life.”

During the search, the officer found approximately $8 in the man’s pockets, the report states.

Drayton was arrested and taken to the Al Cannon Detention Center.

