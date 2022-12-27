Red Cross helping family whose N. Charleston home was damaged by fire

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The American Red Cross is helping a family of three after a Monday night fire damaged their home.

The agency is providing financial assistance for immediate needs like food, clothing and shelter for the North Charleston family whose home on Cedars Parkway caught fire.

Red Cross spokesperson Adrian Griffith said candles cause about 20 home fires a day across the country, adding that December is the peak month for candle fires in homes.

Red Cross officials urge people to consider using battery-operated candles or non-burning home deodorizer or fragrances. If you must use candles or incense, keep them away from anything that could burn, and place them out of reach of pets and children. Never leave anything burning unattended.

