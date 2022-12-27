Shaw Air Force base intruder in custody says federal agents

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Federal Bureau of Investigations is reporting a man is facing multiple charges after intruding onto Shaw Air Force base.

FBI special agent Kevin Conroy said 54-year-old Angelo Jerome Brown has been arrested.

On Friday, December 23, Brown made his way to the main entrance at Shaw Air Force Base. Brown, being a retired military veteran from the Army had the proper credentials to get onto the base.

According to officials, the guard at the gate said Brown started asking a “rapid utterance in an aggressive tone. He also said something about sex slave trafficking and kid slaves. Brown also told the guard he was “laced.”

Investigators say Brown was then convinced by the guard to pull his vehicle to the side of the gate. While the guard was waiting on a supervisor to arrive, Brown became irritated and threatened to pull off. He also said, “I have a knife and BB gun in the car.”

While the guard was still waiting on a supervisor, Brown sped through the gate in his vehicle. He was then able to get through the gate before another guard could activate the barrier.

Brown was found by officers near a traffic circle about one mile from the gate, when officers activated their red and blue lights along with sirens, Brown pulled over. Before he got out of the vehicle, Brown threw out his key fob during the 3-5 minutes of the traffic stop.

Brown then exited his vehicle and started yelling belligerently at the officers who stopped him.

He then got back into his vehicle, backed up, and struck an officer with the door. The officer fell backward but he did not suffer any major injuries.

The vehicle drove for a short while until it cut off because the key fob was no longer in the vehicle. Officers positioned themselves around Brown’s vehicle, while he got out and walked to the rear of the vehicle, and pulled out what officers believed to be a rifle.

Officers then told Brown to drop the rifle, but he did not point the firearm at the officers. Later, Brown did point the rifle at officers and that is when officers fired on Brown, injuring him, before taking him into custody.

Officers provided first aid to Brown, but he told officers he did not want any help and that he wanted to die.

Brown made a statement about the officers needing to “get them girls from Columbia.” He also threatened to take one of the officer’s guns and shoot him with it, although he made no move to do so. Brown also told an officer that if he gets his hands on another weapon, he was coming back for them.

Brown was taken to a hospital in Richland County after the incident.

Officials say during his attempt to intrude on Shaw Air Force base, he had a pellet rifle, a knife, and a blade longer than 2 1/2 inches.

After the incident, investigators spoke with Brown’s sister who said that on Sunday, December 17, Brown asked her for a gun but she said no because he was a felon and he is not allowed to carry a firearm.

Brown has been charged with multiple offenses including failure to stop for a blue light and assault and battery. He is currently being held at the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

