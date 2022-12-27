SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

Shaw Air Force base intruder in custody says federal agents

Angelo Brown has been arrested for intruding on Shaw Air Force base.
Angelo Brown has been arrested for intruding on Shaw Air Force base.((FEDERAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATIONS))
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Federal Bureau of Investigations is reporting a man is facing multiple charges after intruding onto Shaw Air Force base.

FBI special agent Kevin Conroy said 54-year-old Angelo Jerome Brown has been arrested.

On Friday, December 23, Brown made his way to the main entrance at Shaw Air Force Base. Brown, being a retired military veteran from the Army had the proper credentials to get onto the base.

According to officials, the guard at the gate said Brown started asking a “rapid utterance in an aggressive tone. He also said something about sex slave trafficking and kid slaves. Brown also told the guard he was “laced.”

Investigators say Brown was then convinced by the guard to pull his vehicle to the side of the gate. While the guard was waiting on a supervisor to arrive, Brown became irritated and threatened to pull off. He also said, “I have a knife and BB gun in the car.”

While the guard was still waiting on a supervisor, Brown sped through the gate in his vehicle. He was then able to get through the gate before another guard could activate the barrier.

Brown was found by officers near a traffic circle about one mile from the gate, when officers activated their red and blue lights along with sirens, Brown pulled over. Before he got out of the vehicle, Brown threw out his key fob during the 3-5 minutes of the traffic stop.

Brown then exited his vehicle and started yelling belligerently at the officers who stopped him.

He then got back into his vehicle, backed up, and struck an officer with the door. The officer fell backward but he did not suffer any major injuries.

The vehicle drove for a short while until it cut off because the key fob was no longer in the vehicle. Officers positioned themselves around Brown’s vehicle, while he got out and walked to the rear of the vehicle, and pulled out what officers believed to be a rifle.

Officers then told Brown to drop the rifle, but he did not point the firearm at the officers. Later, Brown did point the rifle at officers and that is when officers fired on Brown, injuring him, before taking him into custody.

RELATED STORY: FBI investigating after intruder shot at Shaw Air Force Base

Officers provided first aid to Brown, but he told officers he did not want any help and that he wanted to die.

Brown made a statement about the officers needing to “get them girls from Columbia.” He also threatened to take one of the officer’s guns and shoot him with it, although he made no move to do so. Brown also told an officer that if he gets his hands on another weapon, he was coming back for them.

Brown was taken to a hospital in Richland County after the incident.

Officials say during his attempt to intrude on Shaw Air Force base, he had a pellet rifle, a knife, and a blade longer than 2 1/2 inches.

After the incident, investigators spoke with Brown’s sister who said that on Sunday, December 17, Brown asked her for a gun but she said no because he was a felon and he is not allowed to carry a firearm.

Brown has been charged with multiple offenses including failure to stop for a blue light and assault and battery. He is currently being held at the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water officials say that over 400 customers a day are reporting leaking pipes.
‘We have a critical situation’: Charleston Water officials warn of potential boil water notice
Former SC State women’s basketball coach Audra Smith got $250,000 from the state’s Insurance...
Former SC State women’s basketball coach receives 6-digit payout after lawsuit
Troopers say the deadly crash happened at 12:31 a.m. near mile marker 188, approximately one...
Fatal wrong-way I-26 crash kills 1, injures 3 in Berkeley County
Beaufort-Jasper Water and Sewer Authority officials say they may need to issue a boil water...
Utility warns boil water notice may be issued for Beaufort, Jasper Counties
With research and the help of friends and neighbors, Antonio Inzillo is trying to fix his...
Charleston Water System ‘only a few steps away from a catastrophe’

Latest News

A former South Carolina inmate’s son is getting paid nearly half a million dollars after...
Wrongful death lawsuit settled after inmate died amid complications of an infection contracted while incarcerated
Charleston County dispatch was called around 2:15 p.m. about a smoke alarm activated on...
Investigators determine cause of N. Charleston house fire; family, pets displaced
The shelter says the dog was left to die with a life-threatening injury.
Charleston Animal Society saves abandoned dog’s life
The Charleston Water System nearly reached its limit dealing with broken and burst pipes.
Charleston plumbers, public works overwhelmed with service calls in cold weather weekend
The board that shows the status of Southwest Airlines flights at Charleston International...
Another day of Southwest flight cancellations at CHS causing frustrations