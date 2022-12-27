Southwest Airlines cancellations leave travelers in Charleston stranded

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Thousands of people across the United States have had their travel plans put on pause, especially folks flying with Southwest Airlines. More than two-thirds of their flights were cancelled as of 6 p.m. Monday, with airline officials blaming it on the weekend storms.

“We got to the airport and of course, total pandemonium,” Kevin Ulmet, who traveled from Nashville to Charleston, said.

Paul Strebe says he needs to get to Chicago for a connecting flight.

“Ultimately get back to Wisconsin and as of right now, it’s not looking like we’re going to get up there at all,” Strebe said.

Southwest Airlines has cancelled 70% and delayed 16% of their flights Monday, according to FlightAware. This includes some stranded passengers at Charleston International Airport who say they have been unable to get through to their customer service line and are left with little communication.

“Pretty much the only communication we got was a text message that said the flight was cancelled,” Strebe said.

Desmond Baxter says he’s trying to get back to Dallas and didn’t even know his flight was cancelled.

“There was no notification made of my flight being cancelled,” Baxter said. “So, me, and the rest of the hundreds of people that showed up expecting to get on a flight and then it was cancelled with no notifications.”

Another passenger says he never got a notification of his cancelled flight to Houston, but instead a marketing promotion.

“One of the questions that was posed was those individuals that already boarded or have their luggage secured on the aircraft, how would they get it?” Baxter said.

Ulmet says he waited more than two hours to have that question answered.

“Doesn’t look like there’s any resolution,” Ulmet said. “They don’t know when the luggage is going to be here. When the flights will come through. So, it’s a glorious vacation the week after Christmas.”

Some Southwest employees who did not agree to be on camera say the company is going to have to play catch up for days just trying to make up for all these flights.

Southwest put out this statement:

With consecutive days of extreme winter weather across our network behind us, continuing challenges are impacting our Customers and Employees in a significant way that is unacceptable.

And our heartfelt apologies for this are just beginning.

We’re working with Safety at the forefront to urgently address wide-scale disruption by rebalancing the airline and repositioning Crews and our fleet ultimately to best serve all who plan to travel with us.

We were fully staffed and prepared for the approaching holiday weekend when the severe weather swept across the continent, where Southwest is the largest carrier in 23 of the top 25 travel markets in the U.S. These operational conditions forced daily changes to our flight schedule at a volume and magnitude that still has the tools our teams use to recover the airline operating at capacity.

This safety-first work is intentional, ongoing, and necessary to return to normal reliability, one that minimizes last-minute inconveniences. We anticipate additional changes with an already reduced level of flights as we approach the coming New Year holiday travel period. And we’re working to reach to Customers whose travel plans will change with specific information and their available options.

Our Employees and Crews scheduled to work this holiday season are showing up in every single way. We are beyond grateful for that. Our shared goal is to take care of every single Customer with the Hospitality and Heart for which we’re known.

On the other side of this, we’ll work to make things right for those we’ve let down, including our Employees.

With no concern higher than ultimate Safety, the People of Southwest share a goal to take care of each and every Customer. We recognize falling short and sincerely apologize.

As for those traveling Southwest, Baxter says he’s done.

“This will be my first and last time, but I haven’t made it on the aircraft, so it won’t be any time,” Baxter said.

Ulmet says it could be worse.

“So, nobody can help it,” Ulmet said. “I mean it is what it is. And there’s not many better places to be than Charleston if you’re going to be in this situation. But now I need to find a hotel room.”

Baxter says he had to buy a $1,300 one-way ticket through a different airline just to get out of here. Others say they will now be driving 10 plus hours instead of flying to their destination.

