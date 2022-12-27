SC Lottery
Top 10 Lowcountry High School football plays of 2022

By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 12:11 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - 2022 was another exciting season of high school football action in the Lowcountry. Take a look back at the Top 10 plays of the season.

10. James Island’s Demarcus Green with a recovery on the fumble from a backwards pass and the return for a touchdown

9. Cane Bay’s Jordan Horlback with the interception returned for a touchdown

8. Summerville’s Marquez Spells with a big run for a touchdown

7. Oceanside Collegiate’s Jace Kraftchick bobbles and brings in the catch for the score

6. Academic Magnet’s Tate Brown finds Ransom Hudson who makes a great catch in the corner of the end zone for a conversion

5. North Charleston’s Tyrell Gadsden connects with Jaden Sparks who runs in for the score

4. Wando’s Landon Berry with the interception brought back for a touchdown

3. Goose Creek’s Drew Moore connects with Davion Malloy who makes an amazing shoe string catch

2. Fort Dorchester’s Bryce Carpenter with the pick 6

1. Wando’s AJ Gathers bowls defenders over and scores a touchdown for the Warriors

