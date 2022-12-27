Wednesday is deadline to apply for disaster unemployment assistance

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Those who became unemployed as a direct result of Hurricane Ian but have not yet filed for unemployment assistance are quickly running out of time.

The Disaster Unemployment Assistance provides funds to people who lost their jobs because of the storm, the state’s Department of Employment and Workforce said. DUA also provides funds to small business owners and the self-employed, including 1099 contract workers who lost personal income because of the Sept. 25 disaster.

If you live in Charleston, Georgetown, or Horry county and lost work or were unemployed as a direct result of Hurricane Ian, then please go to the MyBenefits Portal in order to apply for DUA. You can also visit dew.sc.gov and click the MyBenefits Login in the first circle of the homepage to apply through the unemployment insurance benefits system. For help, please call 1-866-831-1724.

Applicants will be asked to submit information about their employment and other documentation to support the claim that they were working or self-employed when the disaster occurred.

Workers or business owners in the eligible counties who meet the following criteria may be eligible to receive a minimum of $134.00 and up to a maximum of $326.00 per week in DUA benefits:

Individuals who are unemployed due to the disaster, and do not qualify for regular unemployment insurance benefits.

Self-employed individuals and small business owners who lost income due to the disaster.

Individuals who were prevented from working due to an injury caused by the disaster.

Individuals who have become the major supplier of household income due to the disaster-related death or injury of the previous major supplier of household income.

Individuals who are unable to reach their job or self-employment location because they must travel through the affected area and are prevented from doing so by the disaster.

Individuals who were to commence employment or self-employment but were prevented by the disaster.

Any applications filed after Wednesday will be considered “untimely” and may be denied.

