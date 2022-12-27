SC Lottery
Wrongful death lawsuit settled after inmate died amid complications of an infection contracted while incarcerated

By Michal Higdon
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A former South Carolina inmate’s son is getting paid nearly half a million dollars after settling a wrongful death lawsuit against multiple people, companies and the state Department of Corrections.

The lawsuit, which included wrongful death and medical malpractice, was filed in 2019 on behalf of Dean Russell Mattox who died amid complications of an infection he contracted while incarcerated at Lieber Correctional Institution.

Included in the lawsuit is an affidavit from Dr. Robert Chabon who is a board-certified physician, attorney and holds a master’s degree in hospital administration. He said he reviewed the records of Mattox which detail the care he received from September 22, 2015 through the time he died on October 22, 2015.

Chabon states during the course of his review of the medical records it became “evident to me that the care he was afforded at the first three of the four medical facilities involved was so far below the standard of reasonable medical care as to constitute not merely medical malpractice, but to actually reach the level of gross negligence, resulting in his preventable death.”

Mattox was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at the age of 18 and had been dependent on insulin since that time.

In September of 2015, Mattox was seen at the medical facility at Lieber Correctional complaining of left hip pain. He was treated with a steroid which, according to Chabon, is not the proper course of treatment for a person with diabetes.

The pain continued to spread to his gluteus maximus and groin, so Mattox was taken to the Emergency Room at Trident Medical Center. According to the lawsuit, at that point he was put on an inadequate dose of insulin and was diagnosed with severe sepsis. He is then admitted to the hospital, and it is reported he must be “covered for soft tissue infection” given what is described as “severe tenderness and swelling of the left thigh,” according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit goes on to say that despite the fact that there are concerns about sepsis and soft tissue infection in a patient with poorly controlled diabetes and despite the fact that an infectious disease consult is requested on admission, Mattox is not seen by an infectious disease specialist until Sept. 29, 2015, his fourth day in the hospital.

“It is my opinion, with a reasonable degree of medical certainty, that had these interventions, particularly the surgical evaluation, occurred at the time of admission, his leg and his life could have been saved,” Chabon states.

On Sept. 30, one doctor ordered a CT scan of Mattox’s thigh, but it was decided to discharge Mattox back to a prison infirmary.

At this point Mattox was sent to Kirkland Correctional Institution’s infirmary in Columbia. The lawsuit states the care providers at Kirkland did not appear to comprehend they were dealing with a life-threatening situation. Two weeks later, Mattox was taken to Palmetto Health Richland Hospital where his left leg was amputated on Oct. 17, 2015. Mattox passed away five days later at the age of 54.

“I believe with a reasonable degree of medical certainty that had Mattox received earlier and competent intervention at Lieber or at Trident, he more likely than not would have survived,” Chabon said.

The parties named in the settlement agreement documents include Trident Medical Center, Eric Kerkley, A. Lettau, Jeffery M. Lafond, Valerie A Sinkler, Tina Botelho, Allied Medical Staffing, MedFirst Staffing and Bryan P. Stirling as Director of the South Carolina Department of Corrections. The parties have arrived at an agreed settlement for the claims. The Defendant denies liability in this action and the settlement does not constitute an admission of liability.

The settlement was for $400,000 and paid through the state’s Insurance Reserve Fund.

The Department of Corrections says they don’t comment on litigation. Trident stated they were previously dismissed from legal action in this case. That was echoed by MedFirst Staffing saying they were previously released from the suit and not part of the settlement.

The attorney representing the family, Matt Jepertinger, sent the following statement regarding the settlement:

“While no amount of money can return Mr. Mattox back to his family, we are grateful that we were able to resolve this case without putting the family of Mr. Mattox through the painful experience of reliving these events at trial. Our hope is that, in the future, the South Carolina Department of Corrections will prioritize the health and safety of those men and women who are completely reliant on this State for their healthcare needs, so that no other family suffers the pain that this family lives with every day.”

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

