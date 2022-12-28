SC Lottery
2 arrested after cocaine, ecstasy, marijuana found during search in Georgetown County

Maurice Deas, Nicholas Brown
Maurice Deas, Nicholas Brown(Georgetown County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 9:25 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two men were arrested in Georgetown County after authorities executed a search warrant on Wednesday.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said its narcotics unit and SWAT team were in the area of Cleland Street to serve the warrant. The search came after complaints from those in the area and was also the result of a monthslong investigation.

During the search, authorities found cocaine, ecstasy and marijuana inside the home along with packing materials, digital scales and other paraphernalia.

53-year-old Maurice Deas and 42-year-old Nicholas Brown were arrested after the search. Deas is charged with distribution of cocaine while Brown is charged with two counts of distribution of cocaine as well as possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana.

Online records show both men remain at the Georgetown County Detention Center as of Wednesday afternoon.

