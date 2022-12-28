Authorities looking for missing North Charleston teen

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen.

Police say Kiarra Holt, 17, was last seen leaving her North Charleston residence on Dec. 20. She was wearing black pants, a black Dunkin Donuts work shirt and her hair was in a ponytail, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

Holt is five-foot-five and weighs 130 pounds.

If you have any information on where she is, you are asked to contact the North Charleston Police Department at 843-740-2852.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.