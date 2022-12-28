Authorities looking for missing North Charleston teen
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen.
Police say Kiarra Holt, 17, was last seen leaving her North Charleston residence on Dec. 20. She was wearing black pants, a black Dunkin Donuts work shirt and her hair was in a ponytail, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.
Holt is five-foot-five and weighs 130 pounds.
If you have any information on where she is, you are asked to contact the North Charleston Police Department at 843-740-2852.
Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.