Berkeley Co. Coroner identifies man killed in wrong-way I-26 crash

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed in a head-on...
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed in a head-on collision on I-26 Tuesday morning.(MGN/WGEM)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed in a head-on collision on I-26 Tuesday morning.

Darl Johnson, 50, of Elloree, died at the scene, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell D. Hartwell.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at approximately 12:05 a.m. in the westbound side of I-26 near mile marker 188, approximately one mile east of the Ridgeville Road exit.

Johnson, the driver of a 2018 Chrysler sedan, was killed and a passenger was injured when a 2016 Hyundai SUV traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of the interstate struck that vehicle head-on, Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said. The driver and the passenger of the SUV were also injured in the crash.

The Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.

