SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say

The search for a missing doctor in Jackson County came to an end Tuesday.
By WILX News 10 and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 7:25 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - The search for a missing doctor in Michigan came to a tragic end Tuesday.

Jackson County authorities said Dr. Bolek Payan’s body was found by divers in a pond on his property. Detectives said they were able to get access into his home’s video surveillance camera system, where they saw Payan leave the house on foot on Dec. 22.

A search was carried out involving K-9 units, drones and search parties, but they were unable to find anything on land.

Police said large holes were then cut into the ice of the pond on Monday, and divers located his body under the ice Tuesday afternoon.

Payan was likely dead before he was reported missing, police said. He had been missing for several days and was last seen at Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson.

Relatives and friends of Payan said they traveled to Jackson County expecting to celebrate the holidays with Payan. Instead, they found out no one had heard from him since he left the hospital Thursday.

Those close to Payan told WILX the disappearance was uncharacteristic of him and they were concerned for his safety.

The Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office will be conducting an autopsy and toxicology testing.

Copyright 2022 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water officials say that over 400 customers a day are reporting leaking pipes.
‘We have a critical situation’: Charleston Water officials warn of potential boil water notice
Former SC State women’s basketball coach Audra Smith got $250,000 from the state’s Insurance...
Former SC State women’s basketball coach receives 6-digit payout after lawsuit
Troopers say the deadly crash happened at 12:31 a.m. near mile marker 188, approximately one...
Fatal wrong-way I-26 crash kills 1, injures 3 in Berkeley County
Beaufort-Jasper Water and Sewer Authority officials say they may need to issue a boil water...
Utility warns boil water notice may be issued for Beaufort, Jasper Counties
With research and the help of friends and neighbors, Antonio Inzillo is trying to fix his...
Charleston Water System ‘only a few steps away from a catastrophe’

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Palm Beach,...
House committee expected to release Trump’s taxes Friday
An Amber Alert has been issued for 13-year-old Evan McConney.
Amber Alert issued for 13-year-old Utah boy
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the Major Joseph R. "Beau" Biden III National...
Bill forcing feds to fix prison cameras is signed into law by Biden
Bob Drayton, 46, is facing charges of trespassing after notice and threatening the life of a...
Police: Man arrested after trespassing at Starbucks, threatening officer over $8