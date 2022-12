CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say one of their animal control officers recently came to the rescue of a blue heron reported to be in distress.

Officer Courtney Bayles had to complete a pluff mud dive rescue to save the heron.

It was then safely taken to the Center for Birds of Prey in Awendaw, police say.

