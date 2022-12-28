Charleston Police looking for missing 14-year-old girl
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a 14-year-old girl.
Police say Sophie Benton, 14, was last seen leaving her West Ashley home on Tuesday. Police weren’t able to provide a description of what Benton was last seen wearing.
Officials say Benton frequents the Carolina Bay area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 843-743-7200.
