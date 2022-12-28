Charleston Police looking for missing 14-year-old girl

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a 14-year-old girl.

Police say Sophie Benton, 14, was last seen leaving her West Ashley home on Tuesday. Police weren’t able to provide a description of what Benton was last seen wearing.

Officials say Benton frequents the Carolina Bay area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 843-743-7200.

