Charleston Police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

Janae Brown, 12, was reported missing by the Department of Social Services from her foster care...
Janae Brown, 12, was reported missing by the Department of Social Services from her foster care in West Ashley.(Charleston Police Department)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a young girl who has been missing since Monday.

Janae Brown, 12, was reported missing by the Department of Social Services from her foster care in West Ashley.

Brown was last seen wearing a jean jacket, a gray hoodie with the word “Chill” on it it, black pants and green Vans shoes.

Police say she has friends in the North Charleston area.

Anyone who sees her is asked to contact the on-duty Charleston Police Central Detective at 843-743-7200.

