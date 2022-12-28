Coroner’s office identifies N. Charleston shooting victim

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was found dead at a North Charleston motel Wednesday morning.

Quantez Jackson, 32, of North Charleston, died from a gunshot wound, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.

Police responded to the Stayover Lodge on McMillan Avenue at approximately 1:06 a.m. to a report of a gunshot victim, an incident report states.

An employee told officers Jackson was in a room and officers said they found him on the floor unresponsive.

EMS arrived and pronounced him dead at the scene.

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating the shooting.

