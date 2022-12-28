SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

Coroner’s office identifies N. Charleston shooting victim

The City of North Charleston is facing a new lawsuit that alleges a North Charleston Police...
The City of North Charleston is facing a new lawsuit that alleges a North Charleston Police Officer got into a high-speed chase with a suspect that ended in a dangerous crash and seriously injured a different driver on the road.(Live 5/File)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was found dead at a North Charleston motel Wednesday morning.

Quantez Jackson, 32, of North Charleston, died from a gunshot wound, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.

Police responded to the Stayover Lodge on McMillan Avenue at approximately 1:06 a.m. to a report of a gunshot victim, an incident report states.

An employee told officers Jackson was in a room and officers said they found him on the floor unresponsive.

EMS arrived and pronounced him dead at the scene.

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former SC State women’s basketball coach Audra Smith got $250,000 from the state’s Insurance...
Former SC State women’s basketball coach receives 6-digit payout after lawsuit
Troopers say the deadly crash happened at 12:31 a.m. near mile marker 188, approximately one...
Fatal wrong-way I-26 crash kills 1, injures 3 in Berkeley County
Bob Drayton, 46, is facing charges of trespassing after notice and threatening the life of a...
Police: Man arrested after trespassing at Starbucks, threatening officer over $8
A former South Carolina inmate’s son is getting paid nearly half a million dollars after...
Lawsuit settled after Lieber inmate died from infection while incarcerated
Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after one person died in...
Deputies: One dead in single-vehicle crash in West Ashley

Latest News

Children's dosages are based on weight and are not as strong as adult medication.
Local pharmacies navigating shortage of children’s cold and flu medicine
The mother of a motorcyclist killed in a failure to yield collision is working on a campaign to...
‘There needs to be laws’: Mom fights for consequences after son dies in crash
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: ‘There needs to be laws’: Mom fights for consequences after son dies in crash
Officials said they have put in a temporary plastic water main to connect to other pipes while...
Officials: Unknown issue leads to water outage for N. Charleston buildings