Critically-injured driver rescued after T-bone crash in Burton

BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities rescued a driver who was trapped and seriously hurt in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night.

Burton firefighters and Beaufort County EMS responded shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday to the crash at the intersection of Broad River Boulevard and Jennings Road. Initial reports were that a vehicle had been T-boned and that one of the drivers was unconscious and trapped, Capt. Daniel Byrne said.

Firefighters say a passenger vehicle and a pickup collided, causing heavy damage to both vehicles.

The crash left the driver of the passenger vehicle trapped with what appeared to be critical injuries, Byrne said.

Firefighters used hydraulic tools to free the driver, who was then stabilized at the scene. Beaufort County EMS took the driver to the hospital.

A man and child in the pickup truck were wearing seatbelts and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Byrne said investigators do not believe the driver of the passenger vehicle was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

This is the second crash at this same intersection in just more than a week, Byrne said. The first occurred on Dec. 19 just before 6 p.m. and resulted in a driver suffering apparent non-life-threatening injuries.

The Burton Fire District has responded to 206 vehicle crashes in 2022, and 54% of those resulted in injuries, Byrne said.

Tuesday night’s crash was the eighth of the year in which Burton firefighters had to rescue someone who had been trapped in a vehicle.

