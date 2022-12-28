SC Lottery
Deputies: One dead in single-vehicle crash in West Ashley

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after one person died in...
Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after one person died in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.(WECT)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 9:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after one person died in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.

Officials say the crash happened on Etiwan Avenue near Melrose Drive. The driver was transported by EMS to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Investigators say a Nissan sedan was traveling north on Etiwan Avenue around 6 a.m. when it went off the road and into a ditch. A passerby found the vehicle more than three hours later, according to the sheriff’s office.

