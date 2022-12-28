Deputies: One dead in single-vehicle crash in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after one person died in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.

Officials say the crash happened on Etiwan Avenue near Melrose Drive. The driver was transported by EMS to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Investigators say a Nissan sedan was traveling north on Etiwan Avenue around 6 a.m. when it went off the road and into a ditch. A passerby found the vehicle more than three hours later, according to the sheriff’s office.

