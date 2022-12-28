SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

Georgetown Co. deputies shut down street during search

The Georgetown County Sheriff's Narcotics Unit and SWAT Team are executing a search warrant in...
The Georgetown County Sheriff's Narcotics Unit and SWAT Team are executing a search warrant in the 200 block of Cleland Street Wednesday morning.(WMBF/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 10:01 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says it has temporarily blocked access to a street in the city of Georgetown while officers execute a search warrant.

The agency’s Narcotics Unit and SWAT Teams are conducting the search in the 200 block of Cleland Street.

Deputies said access to the road has been blocked and drivers should avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates .

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers say the deadly crash happened at 12:31 a.m. near mile marker 188, approximately one...
Fatal wrong-way I-26 crash kills 1, injures 3 in Berkeley County
Former SC State women’s basketball coach Audra Smith got $250,000 from the state’s Insurance...
Former SC State women’s basketball coach receives 6-digit payout after lawsuit
Bob Drayton, 46, is facing charges of trespassing after notice and threatening the life of a...
Police: Man arrested after trespassing at Starbucks, threatening officer over $8
A former South Carolina inmate’s son is getting paid nearly half a million dollars after...
Lawsuit settled after Lieber inmate died from infection while incarcerated
Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after one person died in...
Deputies: One dead in single-vehicle crash in West Ashley

Latest News

Charleston Animal Control officer Courtney Bayles had to complete a pluff mud dive to rescue a...
Charleston officer rescues blue heron from pluff mud
The highest gasoline prices are forecast to be seen in June, with an estimated peak of up to...
Gas prices expected to drop nearly 50 cents in 2023
Burton firefighters and Beaufort County EMS responded shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday to a crash...
Critically-injured driver rescued after T-bone crash in Burton
Anyone in Charleston, Georgetown or Horry Counties who lost their job because of Hurricane Ian...
Wednesday is deadline to apply for disaster unemployment assistance