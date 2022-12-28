Georgetown Co. deputies shut down street during search

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says it has temporarily blocked access to a street in the city of Georgetown while officers execute a search warrant.

The agency’s Narcotics Unit and SWAT Teams are conducting the search in the 200 block of Cleland Street.

Deputies said access to the road has been blocked and drivers should avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates .

