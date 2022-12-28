Mobile home fire closes part of River Rd. on Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters were called to a structure fire on Johns Island Tuesday night.

Fire Chief Ryan Kunitzer with the St. John’s Fire District says crews were called to a reported fire at River Road at Brownswood Road around 6:47 p.m.

Firefighters first on scene found a mobile home approximately 50% involved in fire, Kunitzer says.

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Andrew Knapp says River Road is closed as crews work on the fire, but it should reopen in the next hour.

Officials say the structure is possibly unoccupied. No one was hurt in the fire.

The St. John’s Fire District Fire Marshal Division is investigating the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

