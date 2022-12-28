SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

Mobile home fire closes part of River Rd. on Johns Island

Fire Chief Ryan Kunitzer with the St. John’s Fire District says crews were called to a reported...
Fire Chief Ryan Kunitzer with the St. John’s Fire District says crews were called to a reported fire at River Road at Brownswood Road around 6:47 p.m.(Live 5)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters were called to a structure fire on Johns Island Tuesday night.

Fire Chief Ryan Kunitzer with the St. John’s Fire District says crews were called to a reported fire at River Road at Brownswood Road around 6:47 p.m.

Firefighters first on scene found a mobile home approximately 50% involved in fire, Kunitzer says.

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Andrew Knapp says River Road is closed as crews work on the fire, but it should reopen in the next hour.

Officials say the structure is possibly unoccupied. No one was hurt in the fire.

The St. John’s Fire District Fire Marshal Division is investigating the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water officials say that over 400 customers a day are reporting leaking pipes.
‘We have a critical situation’: Charleston Water officials warn of potential boil water notice
Former SC State women’s basketball coach Audra Smith got $250,000 from the state’s Insurance...
Former SC State women’s basketball coach receives 6-digit payout after lawsuit
Troopers say the deadly crash happened at 12:31 a.m. near mile marker 188, approximately one...
Fatal wrong-way I-26 crash kills 1, injures 3 in Berkeley County
Beaufort-Jasper Water and Sewer Authority officials say they may need to issue a boil water...
Utility warns boil water notice may be issued for Beaufort, Jasper Counties
With research and the help of friends and neighbors, Antonio Inzillo is trying to fix his...
Charleston Water System ‘only a few steps away from a catastrophe’

Latest News

Bob Drayton, 46, is facing charges of trespassing after notice and threatening the life of a...
Police: Man arrested after trespassing at Starbucks, threatening officer over $8
A former South Carolina inmate’s son is getting paid nearly half a million dollars after...
Wrongful death lawsuit settled after inmate died amid complications of an infection contracted while incarcerated
The Charleston Water System nearly reached its limit dealing with broken and burst pipes.
Charleston plumbers, public works overwhelmed with service calls in cold weather weekend
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Wrongful death lawsuit settled after inmate died amid complications of an infection contracted while incarcerated