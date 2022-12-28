North Charleston Police investigate deadly shooting at motel

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say a man was found dead at a motel early Wednesday morning.

Police responded to the Stayover Lodge on McMillan Avenue at approximately 1:06 a.m. to a report of a gunshot victim, an incident report states.

An employee told officers the victim was in a room and officers said they found him on the floor unresponsive.

EMS arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the man’s name.

Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call North Charleston Police at 843-740-2800 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

