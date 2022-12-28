SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

North Charleston Police investigate deadly shooting at motel

North Charleston Police say a gunshot victim was found at approximately 1:06 a.m. Wednesday at...
North Charleston Police say a gunshot victim was found at approximately 1:06 a.m. Wednesday at a McMillan Avenue motel.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say a man was found dead at a motel early Wednesday morning.

Police responded to the Stayover Lodge on McMillan Avenue at approximately 1:06 a.m. to a report of a gunshot victim, an incident report states.

An employee told officers the victim was in a room and officers said they found him on the floor unresponsive.

EMS arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the man’s name.

Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call North Charleston Police at 843-740-2800 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers say the deadly crash happened at 12:31 a.m. near mile marker 188, approximately one...
Fatal wrong-way I-26 crash kills 1, injures 3 in Berkeley County
Former SC State women’s basketball coach Audra Smith got $250,000 from the state’s Insurance...
Former SC State women’s basketball coach receives 6-digit payout after lawsuit
Bob Drayton, 46, is facing charges of trespassing after notice and threatening the life of a...
Police: Man arrested after trespassing at Starbucks, threatening officer over $8
A former South Carolina inmate’s son is getting paid nearly half a million dollars after...
Lawsuit settled after Lieber inmate died from infection while incarcerated
Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after one person died in...
Deputies: One dead in single-vehicle crash in West Ashley

Latest News

Charleston Animal Control officer Courtney Bayles had to complete a pluff mud dive to rescue a...
Charleston officer rescues blue heron from pluff mud
Anyone in Charleston, Georgetown or Horry Counties who lost their job because of Hurricane Ian...
Wednesday is deadline to apply for disaster unemployment assistance
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Wednesday is deadline to apply for disaster unemployment
Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after one person died in...
Deputies: One dead in single-vehicle crash in West Ashley