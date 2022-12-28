SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

Officials investigating mobile home fire on Johns Island

Firefighters were called to a structure fire on Johns Island Tuesday night.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters were called to a structure fire on Johns Island Tuesday night.

Fire Chief Ryan Kunitzer with the St. John’s Fire District says crews were called to a reported fire at River Road at Brownswood Road around 6:47 p.m.

Firefighters first on scene found a mobile home approximately 50% involved in fire, Kunitzer says.

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Andrew Knapp says River Road is closed as crews work on the fire, but it should reopen in the next hour.

Officials say the structure is possibly unoccupied. No one was hurt in the fire.

The St. John’s Fire District Fire Marshal Division is investigating the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water officials say that over 400 customers a day are reporting leaking pipes.
‘We have a critical situation’: Charleston Water officials warn of potential boil water notice
Former SC State women’s basketball coach Audra Smith got $250,000 from the state’s Insurance...
Former SC State women’s basketball coach receives 6-digit payout after lawsuit
Troopers say the deadly crash happened at 12:31 a.m. near mile marker 188, approximately one...
Fatal wrong-way I-26 crash kills 1, injures 3 in Berkeley County
Beaufort-Jasper Water and Sewer Authority officials say they may need to issue a boil water...
Utility warns boil water notice may be issued for Beaufort, Jasper Counties
With research and the help of friends and neighbors, Antonio Inzillo is trying to fix his...
Charleston Water System ‘only a few steps away from a catastrophe’

Latest News

The shelter says the dog was left to die with a life-threatening injury.
Charleston Animal Society saves abandoned dog’s life
Bob Drayton, 46, is facing charges of trespassing after notice and threatening the life of a...
Police: Man arrested after trespassing at Starbucks, threatening officer over $8
Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after one person died in...
Deputies: One dead in single-vehicle crash in West Ashley
Many people have resorted to getting rental cars and driving hours to their destination, or...
Beyond flight cancellations: How customers are dealing with car rentals and hotels