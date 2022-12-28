Officials: Unknown issue leads to water outage for N. Charleston buildings

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Water is flowing again at dozens of North Charleston buildings after an unknown issue caused neighbors to be without running water for a day.

Residents at the Hidden Lakes Apartment Complex off Midland Park Road said they resorted to using bottled water to flush their toilets. They said the water went out at around 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Neighbors said the water is back on and pressure is returning to normal Wednesday, but Charleston Water System said they don’t exactly know what caused them to lose service in the first place.

Charleston Water System officials said around 30 buildings around Midland Park Road by the airport were without water for just over a day, forcing some neighbors to use bottled water to cook and clean.

Officials said they have put in a temporary plastic water main to connect to other pipes while they find out what’s going on.

They also said it could be as simple as a piece of debris clogging up the main or a valve closing due to the cold weather.

“Our crews have been working on this project for a day and a half now,” Charleston Water System Public Information Administrator Mike Saia said. “We have still not been able to figure out why this community is not receiving water. There’s pressure in the area. All the mains are intact, and there’s no identifiable leak, so we believe there is an obstruction of some type. At this point, it’s unknown.”

Although the utility said neighbors won’t have to boil their water, residents said they will be doing so just in case.

The apartment complex’s landlord said their water bill is up to date and thanked the utility workers for being responsive to fix the issue.

