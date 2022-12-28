Property owner doubles reward for information related to Johns Island arson case

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The reward for information on the Johns Island apartment that was destroyed by an intentionally-set fire has been doubled by the property owner.

Stono Oaks Apartments LLC is now offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to an arrest of the individual(s) involved in the Dec. 1 fire at Twelve Oaks at Fenwick Plantation off Maybank Highway, according to the Charlston Fire Department.

The Charleston Fire Marshal’s office, alongside Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) officials, concluded that the cause was arson, but have not shared how they determined that.

Tips may be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

