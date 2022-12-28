SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

Property owner doubles reward for information related to Johns Island arson case

The reward for information on the Johns Island apartment that was destroyed by an intentionally...
The reward for information on the Johns Island apartment that was destroyed by an intentionally set fire has been doubled by the property owner.(Charleston Real Estate Photography)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The reward for information on the Johns Island apartment that was destroyed by an intentionally-set fire has been doubled by the property owner.

Stono Oaks Apartments LLC is now offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to an arrest of the individual(s) involved in the Dec. 1 fire at Twelve Oaks at Fenwick Plantation off Maybank Highway, according to the Charlston Fire Department.

The Charleston Fire Marshal’s office, alongside Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) officials, concluded that the cause was arson, but have not shared how they determined that.

Tips may be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former SC State women’s basketball coach Audra Smith got $250,000 from the state’s Insurance...
Former SC State women’s basketball coach receives 6-digit payout after lawsuit
Troopers say the deadly crash happened at 12:31 a.m. near mile marker 188, approximately one...
Fatal wrong-way I-26 crash kills 1, injures 3 in Berkeley County
Bob Drayton, 46, is facing charges of trespassing after notice and threatening the life of a...
Police: Man arrested after trespassing at Starbucks, threatening officer over $8
A former South Carolina inmate’s son is getting paid nearly half a million dollars after...
Lawsuit settled after Lieber inmate died from infection while incarcerated
Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after one person died in...
Deputies: One dead in single-vehicle crash in West Ashley

Latest News

Deputies say two crates containing the 11 dogs were found near the gate of the Hallie Hill...
Sheriff’s office seeking info after 11 dogs abandoned at Ravenel animal sanctuary
Janae Brown, 12, was reported missing by the Department of Social Services from her foster care...
Charleston Police searching for missing 12-year-old girl
Police say Kiarra Holt, 17, was last seen leaving her North Charleston residence on Dec. 20.
Authorities looking for missing North Charleston teen
Officials said they have put in a temporary plastic water main to connect to other pipes while...
Officials: Unknown issue leads to water outage for N. Charleston buildings
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston Police searching for missing 12-year-old girl