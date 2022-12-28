SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

SCDMV offices hit red light in network outage, online transactions unaffected

The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles says it is unable to process transactions...
The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles says it is unable to process transactions because of a statewide network outage.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 10:43 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles says it cannot currently process any transactions.

The agency said on its Facebook page it is experiencing a “statewide network outage.”

Agency spokesperson Maranda Williams said they do not yet know what caused the outage or have a timeline on how soon the outage will be restored

The state’s Department of Administration has been experiencing an ourage since early Wednesday morning. That agency is actively troubleshooting the issue. The same outage is affecting several state agencies, Williams said.

SCDMV Headquarters and SCDMV online transactions are unaffected, and we encourage customers to see if their transaction can by accomplished online by visiting www.scdmvonline.com

The state’s Department of Administration is working with its vendors to remedy the situation and SCDMV will reopen all branch offices for customer transactions as soon as connectivity is restored, Williams said.

SCDMV offices just reopened Monday following a holiday break.

There was no immediate estimate available on when the outage was expected to be resolved.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers say the deadly crash happened at 12:31 a.m. near mile marker 188, approximately one...
Fatal wrong-way I-26 crash kills 1, injures 3 in Berkeley County
Former SC State women’s basketball coach Audra Smith got $250,000 from the state’s Insurance...
Former SC State women’s basketball coach receives 6-digit payout after lawsuit
Bob Drayton, 46, is facing charges of trespassing after notice and threatening the life of a...
Police: Man arrested after trespassing at Starbucks, threatening officer over $8
A former South Carolina inmate’s son is getting paid nearly half a million dollars after...
Lawsuit settled after Lieber inmate died from infection while incarcerated
Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after one person died in...
Deputies: One dead in single-vehicle crash in West Ashley

Latest News

North Charleston Police say a gunshot victim was found at approximately 1:06 a.m. Wednesday at...
North Charleston Police investigate deadly shooting at motel
Charleston Animal Control officer Courtney Bayles had to complete a pluff mud dive to rescue a...
Charleston officer rescues blue heron from pluff mud
The Georgetown County Sheriff's Narcotics Unit and SWAT Team are executing a search warrant in...
Georgetown Co. deputies shut down street during search
The highest gasoline prices are forecast to be seen in June, with an estimated peak of up to...
Gas prices expected to drop nearly 50 cents in 2023