Sheriff’s office seeking info after 11 dogs abandoned at Ravenel animal sanctuary

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person who left 11 dogs outside an animal sanctuary last week.

Deputies say two crates containing the 11 dogs were found near the gate of the Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary on Dec. 22.

The facility’s director found the dogs and they were transported to the Charleston Animal Society by Animal Control, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

The crates included mixed breeds, some being puppies, officials said.

The sheriff’s office reminds people that it is unlawful to abandon pets.

If anyone has information on who is responsible for leaving the dogs, you are asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 and ask for Animal Control Deputy Caroline Sewell.

