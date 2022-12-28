SC Lottery
Texas Tech wins 29th straight at home, beats S.C. State

By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 11:17 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Kevin Obanor made five 3-pointers and scored 24 points and Texas Tech extended its home winning streak to 29 with a 110-71 rout of South Carolina State on Tuesday night.

Texas Tech (10-2) also won its sixth consecutive game, including three straight with 100-plus points.

Daniel Batcho added 17 points for the Aggies, which shot 64% and made 14 of 28 from long range. Pop Isaacs and De’Vion Harmon had 14 points apiece and Jaylon Tyson added 13. Isaacs and Tyson combined for seven 3s.

Obanor made two 3s and a pair of free throws as Texas Tech opened on a 24-12 run and led 59-36 at halftime. Obanor had 17 points and eight rebounds in the first half and Harmon had 10 points.

S.C. State pulled within 19 points with 16:37 to play. Obanor made four free throws and Batcho had consecutive dunks during a 14-6 surge and the Red Raiders stretched their lead to 30 points about three minutes later. Back-to-back 3s from Isaacs pushed the lead to 93-56 with 8:10 to play.

Raquan Brown scored 17 points for South Carolina State (2-13).

Texas Tech plays at TCU in a Big 12 Conference opener on New Year’s Eve. South Carolina State hosts St. Andrews on Friday.

