TopGolf’s North Charleston location sets official grand opening date

TopGolf has set its grand opening date for its 72 all-weather bay venue in North Charleston for Jan. 20, according to the company that owns the property.(Live 5)
By Michal Higdon
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Lowcountry is just weeks away from the popular golf and gaming company Topgolf Entertainment Group opening its new location.

TopGolf first announced in June of 2021 that they would be opening a 72 all-weather bay venue in North Charleston. TopGolf is set to be near Tanger Outlet Drive and International Boulevard, right behind the Panera.

Lenn Jewel with Realty Link, the company that owns the property, confirms Topgolf’s current scheduled grand opening to the public is Jan. 20.

The website states the facility will be two stories high and include Toptracer games, a rooftop terrace with fire pits, a nine-hole mini golf course and 28-foot video wall.

“We are just very happy to have any form of recreation that’s family-oriented for the community,” North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey says. “And I think this is something that people are going to enjoy for a very long time.”

TopGolf said last year they were set to employ 300 people at this new location.

Click here to apply for open positions or for more information.

Their website currently states they are looking to hire a sous chef and an assistant facilities manager.

