Warming up later this week with increasing rain chances!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will control our weather today with plenty of sunshine. Highs will be a tad warmer this afternoon, in the mid to upper 50s. Look for another cold night with temperatures in the low to mid 30s. We will warm each day through the weekend with highs in the 60s Thursday, eventually into the 70s by Sunday. Our next rain chance arrives for New Year’s weekend late Friday through Saturday as an area of low pressure approaches the area. High temperatures will be mild over the holiday weekend, in the 70s. New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day could be a bit wet with the aforementioned showers.

TODAY: Sunny Sky. High 59, Low 34.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 66, Low 48.

FRIDAY: Increasing Clouds. A Stray Shower Possible. High 68, Low 55.

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Scattered Rain. High 67, Low 58.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Stray AM Shower. PM Clearing. High 70, Low 53.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 71, Low 56.

