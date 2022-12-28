SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

Wednesday is deadline to apply for disaster unemployment assistance

Anyone in Charleston, Georgetown or Horry Counties who lost their job because of Hurricane Ian has until the end of the day to apply.
By Molly McBride
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 5:36 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Anyone in Charleston, Georgetown or Horry Counties who lost their job as a direct result of Hurricane Ian have until the end of the day to apply for disaster unemployment assistance.

Ian hit Florida as a Category 4 hurricane on Sept. 25 causing widespread damage across western Cuba and the Southeast U.S. bringing wind, rain and flooding. It eventually made its way to South Carolina where it caused damage and flooding along the coast.

If you or someone who lost their job because of the storm, you can fill out a form to apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance with the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce. 

Applicants will be asked to submit information about their employment and other documentation to support the claim that they were working or self-employed when the disaster happened.

To apply, go to the MyBenefits Portal on the SCDEW website at dew.sc.gov. Click the MyBenefits Login in the first circle of the homepage to apply through the unemployment insurance benefits system. For help, call 1-866-831-1724.

Renters have January deadline to apply for assistance

Renters in Charleston and Georgetown counties can also apply to FEMA’s individual assistance program. This program aims to help people whose homes and property were damaged when Hurricane Ian hit the area.

Federal grants can help pay for temporary housing. The initial rental grant is for a one or two-month period and can be reviewed for further assistance.

The deadline to apply to FEMA is Jan. 23. You can find more information here.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers say the deadly crash happened at 12:31 a.m. near mile marker 188, approximately one...
Fatal wrong-way I-26 crash kills 1, injures 3 in Berkeley County
Former SC State women’s basketball coach Audra Smith got $250,000 from the state’s Insurance...
Former SC State women’s basketball coach receives 6-digit payout after lawsuit
A former South Carolina inmate’s son is getting paid nearly half a million dollars after...
Lawsuit settled after Lieber inmate died from infection while incarcerated
Bob Drayton, 46, is facing charges of trespassing after notice and threatening the life of a...
Police: Man arrested after trespassing at Starbucks, threatening officer over $8
Beaufort-Jasper Water and Sewer Authority officials say they may need to issue a boil water...
Utility warns boil water notice may be issued for Beaufort, Jasper Counties

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Wednesday is deadline to apply for disaster unemployment
Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after one person died in...
Deputies: One dead in single-vehicle crash in West Ashley
Fire Chief Ryan Kunitzer with the St. John’s Fire District says crews were called to a reported...
Officials investigating mobile home fire on Johns Island
The shelter says the dog was left to die with a life-threatening injury.
Charleston Animal Society saves abandoned dog’s life