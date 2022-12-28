Wednesday is deadline to apply for disaster unemployment assistance

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Anyone in Charleston, Georgetown or Horry Counties who lost their job as a direct result of Hurricane Ian have until the end of the day to apply for disaster unemployment assistance.

Ian hit Florida as a Category 4 hurricane on Sept. 25 causing widespread damage across western Cuba and the Southeast U.S. bringing wind, rain and flooding. It eventually made its way to South Carolina where it caused damage and flooding along the coast.

If you or someone who lost their job because of the storm, you can fill out a form to apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance with the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce.

Applicants will be asked to submit information about their employment and other documentation to support the claim that they were working or self-employed when the disaster happened.

To apply, go to the MyBenefits Portal on the SCDEW website at dew.sc.gov. Click the MyBenefits Login in the first circle of the homepage to apply through the unemployment insurance benefits system. For help, call 1-866-831-1724.

Renters have January deadline to apply for assistance

Renters in Charleston and Georgetown counties can also apply to FEMA’s individual assistance program. This program aims to help people whose homes and property were damaged when Hurricane Ian hit the area.

Federal grants can help pay for temporary housing. The initial rental grant is for a one or two-month period and can be reviewed for further assistance.

The deadline to apply to FEMA is Jan. 23. You can find more information here.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.