2 adults, 4 children displaced in morning N. Charleston fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A fire at a North Charleston duplex displaced two adults, four children and pets Thursday morning.

North Charleston Fire Department Assistant Chief Christan Rainey said crews responded just after 10 a.m. Thursday to the 7700 block of McKnight Drive.

Arriving crews reported heavy smoke coming from the attic of the duplex.

A fire was located in the kitchen and extinguished, Rainey said.

In addition to the adults and children, two cats and a turtle were rescued from the home. A third cat died in the fire.

Those displaced by the fire are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The fire is under investigation.

