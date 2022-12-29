SC Lottery
All South Carolina DMV branches fully operational after statewide network outages

Network outages closed all DMV branches yesterday.
All SC DMV branches are working as normal after a day with network outages.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - All South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicle branches are back to being fully operational today after all offices experienced network outages yesterday.

Officials said all DMV branches, except for the Allendale and McCormick branches, will open as normal on Thursday, December 28.

The DMV offices weren’t the only facilities to experience outages. Brooke Baily, the director of strategic communications for the South Carolina Department of Administration said the following agencies also had network outages:

  • Department of Education (one remote site at Greystone Blvd; headquarters not impacted)
  • Department of Motor Vehicles (field offices; headquarters not impacted)
  • Department of Agriculture (South Carolina State Farmers Market; headquarters not impacted)
  • Office of Resilience
  • Department of Archives and History
  • Department of Juvenile Justice (county locations; headquarters not impacted)
  • Public Employee Benefit Authority
  • State Ethics Commission

The Department of Administration’s Division of Technology Operations worked with multiple state network service providers to perform a major hardware replacement and services were restored by 3:45 on Wednesday, December 28.

