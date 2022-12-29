SC Lottery
Berkeley Co. Coroner identifies man killed in Christmas Eve. crash

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the person who was killed in a crash on Christmas Eve.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 9:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the person who was killed in a crash on Christmas Eve.

Justin Johnson, 31, of Saint Stephen, died in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 41, Deputy Chief Coroner Darnell Hartwell said.

Officials say Johnson was traveling north on the highway when his vehicle crossed the centerline around 6:35 a.m. Investigators say Johnson overcorrected and drove off the right side of the road, overturned and hit a tree.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

