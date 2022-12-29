SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

Bride to miss her wedding after Southwest cancels her flight

A woman will have to cancel her wedding after her flight to Belize was canceled. (Credit: CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 10:07 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Southwest Airlines has canceled about 15,700 flights since winter weather started disrupting air travel a week ago.

The cancellations have thrown a wrench into the plans of travelers all over the country, including one woman who says she will have to cancel her wedding Friday in Belize.

Katie Demko got some very disappointing news when she arrived at St. Louis Lambert International Airport on Tuesday morning.

“As we were getting ready to board, the captain came out, gave a speech and basically told us the flight was canceled,” she said.

Demko says she and her family were shocked.

“Southwest actually booked me on a flight for Jan. 2, but my wedding is tomorrow, Dec. 30,” she said.

She says there are no other flights available.

Demko says that while this is devastating for her and her fiance, she knows others are dealing with much worse.

Thousands more flights were canceled Wednesday and Thursday. The majority of them were Southwest.

Southwest’s CEO apologized to passengers and employees in a video released Tuesday night, saying they are doing everything they can to return to normal operations.

Other U.S. carriers flying in the same weather conditions have since recovered from the storm disruptions.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston Police Department says they’re revamping their DUI enforcement after an...
Police find missing West Ashley teen
TopGolf has set its grand opening date for its 72 all-weather bay venue in North Charleston for...
TopGolf’s North Charleston location sets official grand opening date
Bob Drayton, 46, is facing charges of trespassing after notice and threatening the life of a...
Police: Man arrested after trespassing at Starbucks, threatening officer over $8
The City of North Charleston is facing a new lawsuit that alleges a North Charleston Police...
Coroner’s office identifies N. Charleston shooting victim
North Charleston Police say a gunshot victim was found at approximately 1:06 a.m. Wednesday at...
North Charleston Police investigate deadly shooting at motel

Latest News

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed in a Wednesday night crash in...
Driver killed in single-vehicle Berkeley Co. crash
People on the Charleston Peninsula will see an increased law enforcement presence starting...
Police investigating downtown Charleston robbery
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a rally...
Jan. 6 panel drops Trump subpoena as it wraps up work
A local woman walks to the distribution point of humanitarian aid in front of housing which was...
Russia launches massive missile barrage across Ukraine