Charleston Police respond to water main break in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is responding to a reported water main break in West Ashley Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the 1900 block of Hazelwood Drive just after 8:30 p.m., according to the police department’s Twitter page.

Alert 🚨: Officers are on the scene of a water main break in the 1900 block of Hazelwood Dr. Traffic is being redirected between Orleans Rd and Jaywood Rd. @ChasWaterSystem is en route to assist. #chsnews #chstrfc — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) December 29, 2022

Traffic is being directed between Orleans Road and Jaywood Road.

Crews with Charleston Water System are assisting.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.