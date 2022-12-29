Charleston Police respond to water main break in West Ashley
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 8:49 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is responding to a reported water main break in West Ashley Wednesday night.
Officers were called to the 1900 block of Hazelwood Drive just after 8:30 p.m., according to the police department’s Twitter page.
Traffic is being directed between Orleans Road and Jaywood Road.
Crews with Charleston Water System are assisting.
