CSU’s Chavez Tabbed Big South Player of the Week After Historic Performance

CSU basketball(Live 5 News)
By CSU Athletics
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 10:27 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charleston Southern’s Tahlik Chavez has earned Big South Player of the Week plaudits for December 27, the league office has announced. It marks the first honor of his career and for a CSU player, this season.

SETTIN’ RECORDS

In the lone contest of the week for the Buccaneers, Chavez lit it up with a 33-point performance on 11-16 shooting. 10 of those 11 made field goals were threes, setting a new single-game program record for Charleston Southern, two more than the previous record held by multiple standouts including Assistant Coach Saah Nimley.

POINTS APLENTY

The 126 points scored by Charleston Southern in the win over Kentucky Christian is third-most in school history, the record being 132 back in 1992. The Bucs made 15 of its first 20 shots to start the contest paced by Chavez’s hot start, finishing the first half shooting just under 70% from the field and 50% from three (7-14). The second half was no different, as the Bucs finished the game shooting 66% from the field, maintaining their 50% clip from three.

