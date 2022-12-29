Dorchester Paws seeks emergency fosters

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester Paws is asking for community members to step up and become temporary emergency fosters.

Based on calls to Dorchester County Animal Control, the shelter says it expects an influx of dogs for which they are unable to provide proper care.

The shelter says the volume of issues reported with dogs not being cared for properly in the cold has left them as the only option for the dogs.

“We are desperate for help and need emergency fosters to step up,” Director of Operations April Howard says. “We need fosters to take a dog out even if it’s just until this Sunday.”

Officials with the shelter say they are already operating with pop-up crates in the hallways and have no available space.

Those interested in fostering can email foster@dorchesterpaws.org or come by beginning at noon Thursday.

They also have a name-your-own-price adoption event happening until Saturday where a minimum of $5 will get potential owners a fully vetted, microchipped, vaccinated and spayed or neutered dog.

A list and photos of available dogs can be found at dorchesterpaws.org.

