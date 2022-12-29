SC Lottery
Driver killed in single-vehicle Berkeley Co. crash

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed in a Wednesday night crash in Berkeley County.(Live 5/File)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed in a Wednesday night crash in Berkeley County.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on South Carolina Highway 402 near 3 Mile Road.

Cpl. David Jones says a 2003 Ford F350 was traveling east on Highway 402 when the driver went off the road and hit a tree.

The driver of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

