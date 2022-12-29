SC Lottery
Emergency SNAP allotments ending Jan. 31 in South Carolina

Since March 2020, the program has boosted all authorized households up to the maximum benefit amount based on household size.
Since March 2020, the program has boosted all authorized households up to the maximum benefit amount based on household size.(Pixabay)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency allotments for South Carolina households receiving benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will be ending in January, the state’s Department of Social Services announced Thursday.

The emergency allotments are set to end in the state on Jan. 31, 2023.

Since March 2020, the program has boosted all authorized households up to the maximum benefit amount based on household size.

The agency says January 2023 has been approved as the “transition month” for the state by the United States Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Services.

Households will revert to their regular benefit amounts beginning Feb. 1, 2023.

The agency says a household’s regular benefit amount will not be changed based on the ending of emergency allotments and the allotments are not subject to fair hearings.

SNAP recipients will be able to see their regular monthly benefit amounts beginning Jan. 3 on the DSS portal.

