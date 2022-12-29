SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Charleston Police respond to water main break in West Ashley


The Charleston Police Department is responding to a reported water main break in West Ashley Wednesday night.(Live 5)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 8:49 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is responding to a reported water main break in West Ashley Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the 1900 block of Hazelwood Drive just after 8:30 p.m., according to the police department’s Twitter page.

Traffic is being directed between Orleans Road and Jaywood Road.

Crews with Charleston Water System are assisting.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

