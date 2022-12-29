SC Lottery
Good deed: Charleston man offers ride back to Lowcountry for those with cancelled flights

Jeff Billy, a James Island resident, took to Facebook looking for anyone who might need a ride...
Jeff Billy, a James Island resident, took to Facebook looking for anyone who might need a ride from Pittsburgh.(Live 5)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After hearing about the travel challenges many are facing and dealing with some of his own, a Charleston man is finding a way to give back in a tough situation.

Jeff Billy, a James Island resident, drove to Pittsburgh last Friday to visit family.

On Tuesday, he tried to book a flight to Michigan for work, but when all airlines said that no flights were guaranteed, and he saw the prices, he stayed put in Pittsburgh.

Now, Billy is ready to drive back to the Lowcountry, and he’s doing a good deed along the way.

On Wednesday, he took to Facebook and offered to give anyone a ride where he would be passing through.

At over 100 shares, the post landed at least one taker stranded in Pittsburgh needing to head back to James Island.

Billy says he has extra room in his car, and no one deserves the burden these flight cancellations are causing.

However, it won’t be a short journey.

The over 10-hour drive comes out to 655 miles.

Billy says the true meaning of the holidays is what you can do for others, not what others can do for you.

“Somebody posted something on Facebook that they wanted to get from Orlando to Pittsburgh to see their family and it was $3,000 for a one-way ticket, and I thought that was ridiculous. So, I’m sitting here listening to the news and it’s just the amount of cancellations and hearing about these poor people that have to sit here and endure this extra financial burden, or there’s no rental cars, there’s no nothing, and I was like thinking maybe I can do something. Just trying to be a good person,” Billy said.

Billy and his passengers plan to hit the road early Friday morning.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

