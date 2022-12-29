SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

Local kids host fundraiser in support of neighbor and Charleston Animal Society

A group of kids gathered in Mount Pleasant to raise money for two important foundations on...
A group of kids gathered in Mount Pleasant to raise money for two important foundations on Wednesday.(Diana Garrett)
By Dayna Drake
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 9:51 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A group of kids gathered in Mount Pleasant to raise money for two important foundations on Wednesday.

The children raised just over $350 in support of their three-year-old neighbor with an extremely rare genetic disorder, known as Bardet Biedl Syndrome. Some of the money will also be donated to the Charleston Animal Society.

After a successful day, the kids have decided to pick it up again on Thursday. A parent says they will be located on Pitt Street near Hyer Street in the Old Village of Mount Pleasant. The group will be selling art, candy, drinks and more.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former SC State women’s basketball coach Audra Smith got $250,000 from the state’s Insurance...
Former SC State women’s basketball coach receives 6-digit payout after lawsuit
Troopers say the deadly crash happened at 12:31 a.m. near mile marker 188, approximately one...
Fatal wrong-way I-26 crash kills 1, injures 3 in Berkeley County
TopGolf has set its grand opening date for its 72 all-weather bay venue in North Charleston for...
TopGolf’s North Charleston location sets official grand opening date
Bob Drayton, 46, is facing charges of trespassing after notice and threatening the life of a...
Police: Man arrested after trespassing at Starbucks, threatening officer over $8
A former South Carolina inmate’s son is getting paid nearly half a million dollars after...
Lawsuit settled after Lieber inmate died from infection while incarcerated

Latest News

Officials said they have put in a temporary plastic water main to connect to other pipes while...
Officials: Water main break causes outage for N. Charleston buildings
Officials say three unknown people in a pickup left a sick French Bulldog in a box behind the...
Sick dog abandoned, animal society and police search for answers
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the person who was killed in a crash on...
Berkeley Co. Coroner identifies man killed in Christmas Eve. crash
The Charleston Police Department says they’re revamping their DUI enforcement after an...
Police find missing West Ashley teen