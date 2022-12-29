Local kids host fundraiser in support of neighbor and Charleston Animal Society

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A group of kids gathered in Mount Pleasant to raise money for two important foundations on Wednesday.

The children raised just over $350 in support of their three-year-old neighbor with an extremely rare genetic disorder, known as Bardet Biedl Syndrome. Some of the money will also be donated to the Charleston Animal Society.

After a successful day, the kids have decided to pick it up again on Thursday. A parent says they will be located on Pitt Street near Hyer Street in the Old Village of Mount Pleasant. The group will be selling art, candy, drinks and more.

