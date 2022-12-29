SC Lottery
Mount Pleasant accepting art submissions for traffic boxes

The town of Mount Pleasant is accepting art submissions for the next phase of its traffic box art program.
The town of Mount Pleasant is accepting art submissions for the next phase of its traffic box art program.(Live 5)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The town of Mount Pleasant is accepting art submissions for the next phase of its traffic box art program.

Artists should reside in the Tri-County area and the artwork should “reflect the community and culture of Mount Pleasant.”

If the art is selected, the artists will be asked to submit a high-resolution image of the art to be printed onto a vinyl wrap to be displayed on existing traffic boxes in the town.

The selected artists will receive a $250 honorarium.

The town of Mount Pleasant Culture, Arts & Pride Commission says the program aims to promote local artists, inspire community pride and encourage interaction between community members.

Artists must submit photos of their concept to cap@tompsc.com along with a completed application. Complete guidelines and application can be found on the commission’s website.

