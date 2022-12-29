Mount Pleasant accepting art submissions for traffic boxes

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The town of Mount Pleasant is accepting art submissions for the next phase of its traffic box art program.

Artists should reside in the Tri-County area and the artwork should “reflect the community and culture of Mount Pleasant.”

If the art is selected, the artists will be asked to submit a high-resolution image of the art to be printed onto a vinyl wrap to be displayed on existing traffic boxes in the town.

The selected artists will receive a $250 honorarium.

The town of Mount Pleasant Culture, Arts & Pride Commission says the program aims to promote local artists, inspire community pride and encourage interaction between community members.

Artists must submit photos of their concept to cap@tompsc.com along with a completed application. Complete guidelines and application can be found on the commission’s website.

