New Goose Creek project promoting local artists

By Molly McBride
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 5:55 AM EST
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Goose Creek is asking local artists to submit designs as a part of a new city-wide project.

The project is just one of the city’s many initiatives that aim to promote local artwork and beautify the community simultaneously.

Artists are asked to submit designs to be used as vinyl wraps for their Department of Public Works Sanitation Trucks.

The project, set up by Goose Creek’s Cultural Arts Commission, aims to bring color and creativity to their Public Works department.

They’re asking artists to submit horizontal designs that would be easy to see at a distance.

Adam Kelly, the city of Goose Creek’s Marketing, Branding and Design Assistant, said there is no specific theme for the designs and no age requirement for the artists.

Kelly said this contest is a part of a larger movement within the city to promote local artwork and artists.

“We’re not just speaking about art, we are actively creating it. From our crosswalks to our signal boxes, road banners, and now vinyl wraps around sanitation trucks. The sky’s the limit for art in goose creek,” Kelly said.

Selected artists will receive a $350 cash prize and the submission deadline is January 31st at 5 p.m.

For a link to learn more about the application, click here.

