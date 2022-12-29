SC Lottery
New partnership to address addiction crisis in South Carolina

By Meredith Blair
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The ongoing addiction crisis impacting communities in South Carolina has led to a new partnership.

The South Carolina Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services (DAODAS), the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), Clemson University, the University of South Carolina, and the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) are all working together on the “S.C. Center of Excellence in Addiction.”

Their goal is to improve South Carolina’s ability to identify and treat those suffering.

The first step is working through available data to better understand how our state is performing in three key areas:  identifying individuals with substance use disorders, treatment of those who have been identified, and retaining those currently in treatment.

Only then can they reach the goal of designing effective interventions, improving access to treatment, and effectively help regions struggling the most.

DAODAS officials say there are other centers like this nationwide, but this one is unique.

“We’ve really pulled multiple universities together, along with state agencies and I don’t know that that’s been done before. So, I think because we have such extreme excellence in these institutions already, nationally recognized researchers, and leaders in addiction, but putting them all under one umbrella, making them accessible to anyone in the state, for this service and assistance, we’re really going to drive things ahead for South Carolina,” DAODAS Director Sara Goldsby said.

The Center’s website will provide the public with educational resources and information about its activities.

Focused support, guided practice, and case-based learning will also be available to healthcare and other service providers.

