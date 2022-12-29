Police investigating downtown Charleston robbery

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating a Wednesday night robbery.

Authorities say a person allegedly entered Knight’s Grocery on Hanover Street just after 11 p.m. Wednesday, pointed a gun at the clerk and left with an unknown amount of cash.

No one was injured during the incident.

Officers say the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the on-duty central detective at 843-743-7200 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

