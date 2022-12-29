SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

Red Cross of South Carolina looking for volunteers

The Red Cross of South Carolina is encouraging you to become a volunteer in 2023 in order to...
The Red Cross of South Carolina is encouraging you to become a volunteer in 2023 in order to give back to your community.(Live 5)
By Katie Kamin
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 1:13 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As you think about your New Year’s resolutions, the Red Cross is encouraging you to make yours giving back to the community as a Red Cross volunteer.

There are nearly 2,000 South Carolinians who volunteer, and they’re all a vital part of the organization’s efforts, according to the Red Cross.

Just a few of the types of volunteers they need include blood donor ambassadors who help at blood drives by greeting people, registering people and answering questions; transportation specialists who deliver blood from Red Cross facilities to local hospitals; disaster action team members who provide emergency response to local disasters, including fires; and service to the Armed Forces clinic volunteers who help patients in military treatment clinics.

The only requirement to volunteer is being at least 13 years old, Lisa Miller-Wills, the Regional Volunteer Services Officer with Red Cross South Carolina says. Those interested can talk with the Red Cross before volunteering to figure out exactly what role will work best.

“When they come through the system, they get screened,” Miller-Wills says. “We have volunteer screeners, which I love. Our screener volunteers can actually help them go through the list of things we need and let them know what those jobs entail and how much time commitment there is, which is a big part of it, and they can make a decision from there.”

In 2022, volunteers have responded to more than 1,700 disasters in South Carolina, helping out nearly 5,800 people, according to the Red Cross.

While many volunteers assist locally, there are multiple ways South Carolina Red Cross volunteers have made a difference this year beyond the Palmetto State.

“When the floods happened in Tennessee, we had volunteers go there,” Miller-Wills says. “We have volunteers who went to [Hurricane] Ian when it first happened and are still there. We are still sending people because that need is going to be there for a long time. We’ve had a ton of people in Florida volunteering, and we’ve also had some go to Puerto Rico.”

Visit redcross.org/volunteertoday to start volunteering.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston Police Department says they’re revamping their DUI enforcement after an...
Police find missing West Ashley teen
TopGolf has set its grand opening date for its 72 all-weather bay venue in North Charleston for...
TopGolf’s North Charleston location sets official grand opening date
Bob Drayton, 46, is facing charges of trespassing after notice and threatening the life of a...
Police: Man arrested after trespassing at Starbucks, threatening officer over $8
The City of North Charleston is facing a new lawsuit that alleges a North Charleston Police...
Coroner’s office identifies N. Charleston shooting victim
North Charleston Police say a gunshot victim was found at approximately 1:06 a.m. Wednesday at...
North Charleston Police investigate deadly shooting at motel

Latest News

Here’s a sneak preview of upcoming programs in the parks.
Winter is wonderful in Charleston County Parks
Crews responded just after 10 a.m. Thursday to the 7700 block of McKnight Drive.
2 adults, 4 children displaced in morning N. Charleston fire
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Dorchester Paws seeks emergency fosters
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Driver killed in single-vehicle Berkeley Co. crash