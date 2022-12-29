Sick dog abandoned, animal society and police search for answers

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating the abandonment of a sick dog at the Charleston Animal Society.

Officials say three unknown people in a pickup left a sick French Bulldog in a box behind the front gate of the Charleston Animal Society on Dec. 22 around 9:30 p.m.

The dog was not found until 7:30 the next morning, and now North Charleston Police and the Animal Society want answers.

Staff treated, who they’ve named “Betty,” for a prolapsed rectum.

The Charleston Animal Society says they see abandonment like this occasionally.

This incident comes at an overwhelming time for the society, as they have around 60 adult dogs waiting to be adopted.

The organization says bringing an animal in need to them is the right thing to do, but it needs to be when they’re open.

“If it’s not your animal and you find an injured stray, call 911, call law enforcement. They have the means to get that animal to safety. Just leaving it outside of a shelter when no one is there, is not putting that animal in safe hands, it’s leaving it to be in the elements,” Vice President of Operations and Strategy at the Charleston Animal Society, Aldwin Roman said.

Betty is currently under direct supervision, and Roman says her prognosis is good, but she may require additional surgery.

If you have any information on this abandonment case, contact law enforcement.

