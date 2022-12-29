Stingrays’ Bear Hughes Named to ECHL All-Star Classic

SC Lottery
By SC Stingrays
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 10:29 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC – The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL’s Washington Capitals and AHL’s Hershey Bears, announced today that forward Bear Hughes has been named to the 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic roster. The mid-season event is hosted by the Norfolk Admirals and will take place on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. The game will air LIVE exclusively on NHL Network and will stream on FloHockey.

The rosters for the Eastern Conference and Western Conference All-Stars were determined in a vote of coaches, team captains, media relations directors, broadcasters, and members of the media. Hughes will be the 33rd Stingray to play in the mid-season showcase.

“I am honored and excited to be the one player representing the Stingrays,” said Hughes. “There are a lot of guys on the team that could have been picked to play in the game. We have a locker room full of teammates that are excellent people both on and off the ice.”

Hughes, 21 signed an AHL contract with the Bears this past offseason and was assigned to South Carolina before the start of the season on October 13th. The 6-foot-2, 172-pound forward leads the Stingrays with 26 points and 14 assists to go along with 12 goals, second most on the team. The rookie out of Post Falls, ID ranks third among rookies in points, fourth in goals scored, and is tied for sixth in assists.

“Bear has been nothing but a professional since he arrived in South Carolina,” said Head Coach Brenden Kotyk. “He came in, worked hard, and earned every second of ice time he has received. Hughes has a very bright future in professional hockey.”

Prior to joining the Stingrays, Hughes spent parts of three seasons in the WHL, accumulating 116 points on 42 goals and 76 assists in 127 games with the Spokane Chiefs. In his final season of junior hockey, Hughes led the Chiefs in goals (24), assists (43), and overall points (67) in 64 games.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

