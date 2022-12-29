Tyler Wall Shines in Stingrays Shootout Win over Norfolk

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC – Carter Turnbull tallied the shootout winner to lift the South Carolina Stingrays (16-5-2-1) over the Norfolk Admirals (5-21-1-1) by a final score of 3-2 on Wednesday night at the North Charleston Coliseum.

Following a scoreless first period, Ryan Foss broke through at the 3:07 mark of the second period to give Norfolk a 1-0 advantage. Foss crashed the net and tipped a pass from Danny Katic off the post and across the goal line for his third goal of the season.

Andrew Cherniwchan evened the game with just over two minutes remaining in the middle frame on his third tally of the year. Cherniwchan settled a pass from Matt Anderson and lifted the puck over the glove of Norfolk’s Tomas Vomacka for the 1-1 game after 40 minutes.

Norfolk regained a one-goal lead 7:46 into the third period on Katic’s sixth tally of the season. Katic fired a wrist shot through the legs of Tyler Wall to complete an odd-man rush, taking a 2-1 advantage.

Justin Florek netted his fifth goal of the year less than a minute later to tie the game at two goals apiece. Florek hammered home a rebound after Vomacka turned back a shot from Chase Stewart to force overtime.

After a scoreless overtime period, the Stingrays headed to their second shootout of the season. Wall stopped all three shootout attempts on top of a 36-save performance and Turnbull netted the shootout winner in the second round to give the Stingrays a 3-2 win.

Ring in the new year this Saturday, December 31st as the Stingrays host the in-state rivals, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, at the North Charleston Coliseum. Puck Drop is set for 6:05 p.m.

