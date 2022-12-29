SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

Tyler Wall Shines in Stingrays Shootout Win over Norfolk

Tyler Wall had 36 saves as the Stingrays earned a shootout win over Norfolk
Tyler Wall had 36 saves as the Stingrays earned a shootout win over Norfolk(South Carolina Stingrays)
By SC Stingrays
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 11:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC – Carter Turnbull tallied the shootout winner to lift the South Carolina Stingrays (16-5-2-1) over the Norfolk Admirals (5-21-1-1) by a final score of 3-2 on Wednesday night at the North Charleston Coliseum.

Following a scoreless first period, Ryan Foss broke through at the 3:07 mark of the second period to give Norfolk a 1-0 advantage. Foss crashed the net and tipped a pass from Danny Katic off the post and across the goal line for his third goal of the season.

Andrew Cherniwchan evened the game with just over two minutes remaining in the middle frame on his third tally of the year. Cherniwchan settled a pass from Matt Anderson and lifted the puck over the glove of Norfolk’s Tomas Vomacka for the 1-1 game after 40 minutes.

Norfolk regained a one-goal lead 7:46 into the third period on Katic’s sixth tally of the season. Katic fired a wrist shot through the legs of Tyler Wall to complete an odd-man rush, taking a 2-1 advantage.

Justin Florek netted his fifth goal of the year less than a minute later to tie the game at two goals apiece. Florek hammered home a rebound after Vomacka turned back a shot from Chase Stewart to force overtime.

After a scoreless overtime period, the Stingrays headed to their second shootout of the season. Wall stopped all three shootout attempts on top of a 36-save performance and Turnbull netted the shootout winner in the second round to give the Stingrays a 3-2 win.

Ring in the new year this Saturday, December 31st as the Stingrays host the in-state rivals, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, at the North Charleston Coliseum. Puck Drop is set for 6:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former SC State women’s basketball coach Audra Smith got $250,000 from the state’s Insurance...
Former SC State women’s basketball coach receives 6-digit payout after lawsuit
Troopers say the deadly crash happened at 12:31 a.m. near mile marker 188, approximately one...
Fatal wrong-way I-26 crash kills 1, injures 3 in Berkeley County
TopGolf has set its grand opening date for its 72 all-weather bay venue in North Charleston for...
TopGolf’s North Charleston location sets official grand opening date
Bob Drayton, 46, is facing charges of trespassing after notice and threatening the life of a...
Police: Man arrested after trespassing at Starbucks, threatening officer over $8
A former South Carolina inmate’s son is getting paid nearly half a million dollars after...
Lawsuit settled after Lieber inmate died from infection while incarcerated

Latest News

VIDEO: Ashley Ridge falls to Indian Land in Modie Risher Classic
VIDEO: Ashley Ridge falls to Indian Land in Modie Risher Classic
VIDEO: Beckham beats Ft. Dorchester in Lowcountry Roundball
VIDEO: Beckham beats Ft. Dorchester in Lowcountry Roundball
High school basketball
Lowcountry High School basketball scores (12/28)
Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik runs with the ball in the first half during the Atlantic Coast...
Milton, Klubnik ready to take center stage at Orange Bowl